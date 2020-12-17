Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.2144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,900 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.65.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

