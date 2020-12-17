Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $952,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $4,076,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,683,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOH opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.62.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

