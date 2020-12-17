Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 15,821 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

