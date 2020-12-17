CIBC Raises Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

CNQ opened at C$30.95 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The stock has a market cap of C$36.55 billion and a PE ratio of -62.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is -332.66%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$135,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$706,293.90. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$1,290,215.31. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,500 shares of company stock worth $989,314 and have sold 65,350 shares worth $1,817,841.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.