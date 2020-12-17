Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $273.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joel F. Sussman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,060. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

