Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.09% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.