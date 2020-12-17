Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Holdings in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,528 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.34 million. HD Supply had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDS. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.