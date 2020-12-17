3M (NYSE:MMM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised 3M from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $175.41 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.46. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

