Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.80.

LMND opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $111.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $20,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,800 shares in the company, valued at $22,466,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 779,494 shares of company stock valued at $62,609,632 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $27,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

