Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $830.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,328,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,061 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $17,898,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 771,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

