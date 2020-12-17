Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESTE. BidaskClub raised Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.18.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.84.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

