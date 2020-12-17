Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Blackbaud by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 255.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Blackbaud by 8.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $83.70.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

