Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 173,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $56.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

