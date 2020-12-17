Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 448.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,861 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zynga were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $103,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 901,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,039.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,609 shares of company stock worth $1,247,068. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.