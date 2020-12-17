Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,076,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287,765 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.