Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,589,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,589 shares of company stock worth $38,006,762. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

