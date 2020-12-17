Townsquare Capital LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

