ValuEngine Downgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.21.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,036 shares of company stock valued at $257,448 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 43.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

