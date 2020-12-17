General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.39.

NYSE:GM opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,787,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,850,409. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in General Motors by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

