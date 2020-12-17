California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Quanta Services worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 64.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. BidaskClub lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.23.

PWR opened at $68.40 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

