Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 32,600 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 501.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKLA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKLA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

