Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $69,000 Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

