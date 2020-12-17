Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 212.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 153,138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 970,509 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in EQT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,920,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after buying an additional 171,804 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $45,397,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT by 1,146.3% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after buying an additional 3,357,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EQT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,004,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after buying an additional 89,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.32. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The company had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

