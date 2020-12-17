Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 465.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.95.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,946,530 shares in the company, valued at $129,872,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,067 shares of company stock worth $56,668,601. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $137.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.