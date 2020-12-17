Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in HubSpot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in HubSpot by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in HubSpot by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $517,423.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,608,885.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $30,367,511. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $378.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.99. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $403.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jyske Bank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.64.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

