AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $1,266,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,654,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,746,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $3,272,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,468,407.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,067 shares of company stock valued at $56,668,601. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $137.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.95.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

