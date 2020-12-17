AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in WEX by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in WEX by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.41.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $203.52 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

