Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lumentum by 11.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 512.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 143.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lumentum by 46.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 38,510 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $93.01 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,115. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

