Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 93.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,394,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,999,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

PRGS opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

