Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $344,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.