William Hewitt Robinson Sells 5,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hewitt Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atreca alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00.

On Friday, September 18th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $618.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca, Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atreca by 723.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Atreca by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.