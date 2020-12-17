Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Director Acquires $79,940.00 in Stock

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $757.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AINV. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 54,165 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.