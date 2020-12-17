Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $349.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.