Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.86.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.62. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $31,177,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,177,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,227 shares of company stock valued at $35,776,110. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

