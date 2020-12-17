Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Sumco alerts:

SUOPY stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Sumco has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.