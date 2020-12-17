Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Shares of DT stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,843,645 shares of company stock worth $435,556,788. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

