Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.56.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $243.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -169.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.65 and a 200-day moving average of $188.45. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $245.28.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

