IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

