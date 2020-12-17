United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded United Airlines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered United Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $90.57.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after buying an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,276,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,179,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 337,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

