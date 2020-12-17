Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in News by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 3,154.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in News by 59.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in News by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.63.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

