California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,219 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $15,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. TheStreet raised Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

