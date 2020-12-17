Advisor Partners LLC Has $209,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 430,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 231,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $174.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

