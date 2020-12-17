Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $834,000 Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Buckle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Buckle by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

BKE stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,505.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $430,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.