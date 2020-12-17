IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.