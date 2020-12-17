Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,855,000 after acquiring an additional 574,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 83,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.