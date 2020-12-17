6,186 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 292.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 271.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $35.70 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

