Advisor Partners LLC Trims Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of FLR opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.