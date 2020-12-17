Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

SKT opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.17 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

