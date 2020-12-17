Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,863 FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,863 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,650 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 4.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 24,435 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

FEYE opened at $14.49 on Thursday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

