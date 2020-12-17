Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 425.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $220.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of -59.62, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.